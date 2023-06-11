Rules-Finland | Can you be naked on your balcony? An expert tells you where the limits of nagging are

In principle, you can play naked in your yard or on your balcony, as long as you don’t provoke others, says criminal and procedural law professor Matti Tolvanen. In this story, you can also test your own attitudes.

The neighbor takes sunbathing on his balcony naked. The other holds a dance performance in his evenings.

The third one follows the activities of the naysayers from his own balcony with binoculars. The fourth decides to photograph the evidence in order to file a criminal complaint against the self-exposers.

Some of them may commit a crime, but do you know who?

In recent years, there have been public legal cases in which the limits of nudity and modesty have been considered. Social media is also discussed every summer, what can be done in a maternity outfit on your own balcony or cottage yard.

When summer comes and clothes become less, it can be good to repeat what dangers can be associated with nagging, your own or others’.

First of all: own yard and balcony belong to the scope of domestic peace, which means that you can spend time naked there as freely as you can, says the professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen.

If, for example, the neighbor’s napping bothers you, basically Tolvanen advises you to just look away.

In your own yard or balcony, you can sunbathe naked, water flowers, trample – even have sex.

“You can even swim naked from your own cottage pier, even if an angler sees it,” says Tolvanen.

In Hietaniemi, Helsinki, an attempt was made to set the world record for breaststroke swimming in 2015.

Then it will come however, but: the situation changes if being naked is about “performing”, which can be seen in a public place, says Tolvanen.

Nudity is also not allowed to deliberately provoke or offend others.

The Penal Code regulates the public violation of sexual decency.

However, it is not easy to clearly define an act that violates sexual decency, as the context affects the punishability of the act.

“Taking the sun naked, standing in the yard naked or taking a dip in the pool are not yet self-presentation, nor acts that violate sexual decency. Instead, a nude dance performance aimed at the neighbors can already be,” says Tolvanen.

At the beginning of the year, a new sexual crime law entered into force, according to which revealing yourself can also be sexual harassment.

Naturists enjoying a summer day in Yyteri.

What then is performing, can be a difficult question.

In 2015, a middle-aged man from Jyväskylä was fined for violating sexual decency, because he repeatedly trained naked at home and this was visible to the neighbors. The man had also bounced naked on a trampoline in his yard.

According to the neighbors, the man was showing off his sexual preferences. The man admitted that he enjoys being naked, but refused to introduce himself.

As a rare case, Matti Tolvanen has also remembered it.

According to Tolvanen, the protection of domestic peace is usually so strong that in order to be convicted of violating sexual decency for a similar activity, you must be able to prove that the act was intentional.

“Deliberateness also requires that the snitch realizes that he is going to be seen,” Tolvanen says.

Nakukymppi was run on Padasjoki in the summer of 2016.

The new sexual offenses law is so recent that Tolvanen cannot yet say whether anyone has yet invented to accuse a nagging neighbor of sexual harassment.

Of course, the purpose of the law was not to interfere with anyone’s innocent flirtation, but to make the classic self-disclosure and, for example, sending sexual images to another person without permission, crimes.

Also nude the person who snoops may be guilty of a crime: spying.

You can be convicted of eavesdropping if you watch another person without permission with a technical device in a place protected by domestic peace.

“Binoculars are also a technical tool,” reminds Tolvanen.

In any case, it is not a good idea to shoot evidence of a person who is spinning around.

In general, you should forget about spying on naked people, even if it is in your own yard. Recently, a man from Joensuu received a fine for spying on his own wife. The man had photographed his wife sunbathing topless.

In the summer of 2019, a “tissiflashmob” was organized at Hietaniemi’s beach, the purpose of which was to neutralize the attitude towards women’s breasts. Women’s breasts are still heavily sexualized.

Finns often consider themselves quite liberal sauna people, but in reality we too can have surprisingly strict standards regarding nudity.

For example, in countries in Southern Europe that are more conservative in many respects than Finland, it is common for women to sunbathe topless on beaches, but in Finland, topless women have been removed from beaches and saunas even by the police.

Tolvanen thinks it’s wrong.

There is basically nothing wrong with being naked even in the middle of the street. Even the Public Order Act prohibits nudity in public places only if it is aggravating or disturbing.

“Simply swimming, taking a sauna or sunbathing naked is difficult to consider as triggering an aggravation.”

In private at swimming beaches and saunas, an entrepreneur can have his own rules about how customers should dress, but no law gives separate instructions on sexual behavior for women and men.

What is considered good manners is rather dictated by customary practices.

Men, on the other hand, can appear shirtless practically anywhere, and while celebrating the puck championship, you can plunge into the fountain in the city center with your backside exposed.

“Of course, in addition to the law, the rules should also be the same for everyone,” Tolvanen reflects.

Bare butts waved in the Helsinki night when Finland won gold at the 2019 World Ice Hockey Championships.

However, in Tolvanen’s opinion, Finns are, in general, quite a docile people when it comes to nudity.

“Of course, some are more sensitive than others, but my understanding is that the majority of Finns distinguish quite well where the line of disturbing nudity is,” says Tolvanen.