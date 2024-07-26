Rules | Deputy Mayor Arhinmäki: Topless has always been allowed on Helsinki’s beaches

Rules|According to Deputy Mayor Arhinmäki, it’s ultimately about equality.

Helsinki at the beaches managed by the city, women have always been allowed to stay without a top, says the deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left).

According to Arhinmäki, it is therefore not a question of any new city decision. HS wrote about it earlier this week.

For the first time, he made news about it Municipal newspaper. According to the newspaper, “the decision affecting the rules of the city of Helsinki and regarding dress was made last summer”.

According to Arhinmäki, it is apparently a matter of the city’s sports team or beach lifeguards’ own instructions, which have been refined in 2023. So it has not actually been a new decision.

“The city of Helsinki hires a lot of young people as beach lifeguards and cleaners at the beaches during the summer, with whom the rules of the game are reviewed.”

Arhinmäki is somewhat amused by the uproar over the matter.

“Sounds a bit like a rotten moon story.”

Arhinmäki came across the topic as early as 2022, when he prepared a response to a youth initiative about allowing toplessness on Helsinki’s beaches.

Then the answer was that Absenteeism is already allowed because it is not forbidden.

According to him, after that, however, there was a discussion and “some internal clarifications” were made.

Since toplessness has never been perceived as a problem at the beaches, no new decisions were needed.

The instructions include that topless clothing should not be allowed on Helsinki’s public beaches.

“If someone who was on the beach is disturbed by Lääostattommus, they are told that it is a good idea to go a little further,” says Arhinmäki.

In swimming pools according to Arhinmäki, the instructions are different.

“The rules say that you have to go swimming in a swimsuit. In practice, it means that, for example, boxers are not allowed in the pool. It’s about hygiene.”

According to Arhinmäki, it might be pointed out to those who are supposed to be women indoors that it would be polite to wear the top.

This has not been perceived as a problem in swimming halls either.

“Land pools are between swimming halls and beaches. When you go to the swimming pool, you can point out that you are topless, but not when sunbathing,” says Arhinmäki.

According to Arhinmäki, it’s ultimately about equality and that the city cannot make assumptions or definitions about anyone’s gender.

In the year The order law that entered into force in 2003 prohibits nudity if it is considered disturbing. The Penal Code prohibits nudity in public places when it causes aggravation.

According to Arhinmäki, toplessness is neither nudity nor criminal activity.

“Closure is not a police matter. No one can demand someone else to wear a shirt,” says Arhinmäki.

Also HS before the jurist he interviewed stated that the police have no say in the case of someone sunbathing topless.

“Taking the sun while topless also does not qualify as a public violation of sexual decency as such”, assistant professor of law at the University of Turku Tatu Hyttinen said.

However, lifeguards can intervene in provocative behavior at swimming beaches.