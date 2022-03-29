Home page world

Of: Kim Schreiber

Worshipers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Azhar Mosque. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. © Mohamed Shokry/picture alliance/dpa

Ramadan is the month of fasting for Muslims and is a commandment in the Koran. What is this month all about and what is the background behind it? An overview.

Fast once a year for a month, really fast. That means in plain language: Between sunrise and sunset you don’t eat or drink. For many of us an impossibility. For devout Muslims, however, the fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and means abstinence for 29 or 30 days.

The month of fasting should make it easier for believers to reflect on their faith and to be able to think about their own lives. However, Ramadan cannot be compared with the public holidays in Germany. Not just because you don’t eat or drink during the day. School and work also take place as usual. The end of Lent is celebrated with the feast of the breaking of the fast and with the family.

Ramadan 2022: beginning and end – when does the Islamic month of fasting take place?

Ramadan takes place on a different date every year. 2022 will be fasting from April 2nd to May 2nd. The month of fasting is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which is ten or eleven days shorter than the solar calendar in a year. As a result, the beginning of Ramadan falls at a different time every year and sometimes takes place in summer and sometimes in winter. In 2022, the month of fasting falls in spring. This means longer days and thus a longer time window in which neither eating nor drinking is allowed.

Origin of Ramadan: A month for reflection and austerity

The month of fasting has a special meaning for Muslims. According to Islamic belief, the Koran was sent down to the people in this month. Therefore, during this period, you should reflect on your faith and focus on what is really important in life – by not eating, drinking and enjoying yourself in general. In addition to reflecting on oneself and one’s own faith, Ramadan is about compassion towards the poor, support for the weak and dialogue with Allah. Since we eat with family in the evening and after sunset, we also spend a lot of time with the family.

Ramadan 2022: What rules must be observed during the month of fasting?

In the fasting month of Ramadan, abstinence is practiced. No eating or drinking is allowed between sunrise and sunset, not even water is allowed. Smoking is also not permitted during the day, and sexual intercourse is also forbidden. All Muslims who are able to do so must fast. This excludes pregnant or breastfeeding women, young children and old or sick people. After sunset, a meal is shared with the whole family. During the month of fasting, however, people work and go to school as normal.

Sugar festival: The end of Ramadan is celebrated together in the family and with plenty of food

The end of the Islamic month of fasting falls on May 2nd in 2022 and is an important holiday for Muslims. It is also known as the breaking of the fast or the sugar festival. This usually lasts three days and is usually celebrated in a large family circle. There will be plenty of food then. The sugar festival can be compared to the German Christmas festival.

Ramadan 2022: Fasting is also practiced in other cultures

Fasting is also a part of other world religions. Christianity fasts for 40 days. This Easter time of penance is a preparation for Easter and is intended to commemorate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. As in the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, Catholics also reflect on the essentials during this fasting period. Renunciation should show what you really need in life. In 2022, Christians will fast from Ash Wednesday, March 2, to Easter Sunday, April 17.