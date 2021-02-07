The world’s most famous opposition leader, Alexei Navalnyi, gave the president To Vladimir Putin on Tuesday additional name: Vladimir Kalsar

The name is likely to survive. In August, FSB officers spread the neurotoxin on Navalny’s panties and Navalny had to be kept in a medical coma for 18 days.

It’s time to list the rulers ’Top 10 classic names and judge where Vladimir Kalsarimoxyta will rise.

Konstantinos Paskahousu (718-775)­

1) The Byzantine emperor will continue to be at the forefront Constantine V (in power 741–775), who received from his opponents his “surname” Kopronymos. Konstantinos Kopronymos has been translated into Finnish as Konstantinos Paskahous.

2) Former colleague of Constantine, Emperor of Byzantium Justian II (685–695 and 705–711) was known as Rhinotmetos, or Tynkänena. He lost part of his wind diameter in battle.

Alfonso Kuolaaja.­

3) The bronze farm is in good old condition Alfonso ”El Baboso” IX aka Alfonso Kuolaaja. He served as King of León in present-day Spain from 1171 to 1230.

4) In this rankings Vladimir Kalsarimoxoxis will be raised to fourth place.

Władysław Łokietek.­

5) Ranked five is Władysław Łokietek, King of Poland from 1320 to 1333. Historians dispute whether he was short, but what is certain is that Łokietek has been found to be elbow-length in Finnish.

6) There are cases where the origin of the adjective is clear. Juana la Loca that is, Johanna Mielipuoli was the queen of Castile and Aragon from 1504 to 1555.

7) The same series was the king who ruled France from 1380 to 1422 Charles VI Le Fol i.e. Charles VI Mind.

8) A groundbreaker who made a coup in Bulgaria Ivailo would visit as a tsar between 1278 and 1279 and have had an additional name Bardokva aka Ivailo Kaalinpää.

9) King Elthelred the Unready has been found to translate Ethelred to Helpless. He led England from 978 to 1013 and 1014 to 1016.

Harald Blue Tooth.­

10) There is still room in the ten tab of the nip button Harald Blåtand Gormsson aka Harald the Blue Tooth. He led Denmark from 958 to 986 with the chewing equipment that was favorable to him.