Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday evening, at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, congratulated Sheikhs, senior officials, notables of the country, tribesmen and citizens on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. His Highness exchanged his congratulations and blessings with the well-wishers who flocked to His Highness’s Majlis Al-Amer, with Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, and members of the judicial and parliamentary authority in the country.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere wishes and blessings on the occasion of this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, asking God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the UAE with glory and security, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings. The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court, and heads of departments and institutions local directors, directors of local departments in Sharjah, artists, playwrights, writers, and the masses of citizens.

The future ruler of Umm Al Quwain, well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, yesterday evening, received well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan at His Highness’s Palace.

His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion from Sheikh Talib bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

His Highness also accepted the congratulations and blessings of the holy month from the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants, heads and managers of companies operating in the country, who prayed to the Almighty God to grant His Highness good health and happiness and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with Yemen and blessings.

The interviews were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla Al Quran Award The Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, and Engineer Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid Al Mualla, Head of the Urban Planning Department in Umm Al Quwain Al Quwain, HE Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, HE Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Ceremonies at the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, HE Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.

The ruler of Ajman receives well-wishers in the presence of Ammar Al Nuaimi

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, continued to receive the well-wishers who flocked to Al Zaher Palace last night to greet His Highness and extend the highest congratulations and blessings on the holy month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty. To restore this occasion to him with good health and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates with progress and prosperity.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from the sheikhs, senior officials, state men, heads and directors of local and federal departments and notables of the country. The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, and Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Alwan, Executive Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Ajman, Muhammad bin Hussein Al Shaali, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.