His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday evening, at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, congratulated Sheikhs, senior officials, notables of the country, tribesmen and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, hoping that God Almighty would restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the United Arab Emirates with progress, glory and honor, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, and Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Oil Council, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi, and Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, The head of the Emiri Diwan, heads of local departments and institutions, directors of local departments in Sharjah, and the masses of citizens.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, yesterday evening, at Al Zaher Palace, received well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Sheikhs, senior state officials and notables of the country.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims, praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the UAE with further progress and prosperity.

Humaid Al Nuaimi receiving well-wishers in the presence of Ammar Al Nuaimi

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Court The Ruler, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ajman Port and Customs Department, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

In the same context, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received, at His Highness’s Palace, well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen and medical staff at Umm Al Quwain Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, who prayed to the Almighty God to perpetuate health and wellness on His Highness, the people of the Emirates progress and progress, and the Arab and Islamic nations perpetuate goodness, Yemen and blessings. .

The interviews were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla Award for the Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Finance in Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department In Umm Al Quwain, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Diwan, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Protocols at the Emiri Diwan, Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.