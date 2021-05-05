Ruler of Sharjah: a safety valve and an aid to the needy

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said that our armed forces will remain a source of pride and pride for us in the United Arab Emirates, and we will remain united with them to protect and defend our homeland.

He emphasized that “the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces is dear to our hearts, and we live it with feelings of pride and pride for what we see of the advanced level of readiness and high competence that our armed forces have become.”

His Highness said, “The great development achieved at the level of all sectors of the armed forces reflects the advance planning and ambition that the leadership has put in place since the founding of the state to invest in the national arms that will provide valor and dedication to this good land and everyone who lives in it.”

His Highness added: “The changing experiences and circumstances that all over the world are passing through have proven that our armed forces are permanently standing as a safety valve and aid for the needy, and perhaps the humanitarian relief efforts provided by the state through our heroes in the armed forces are the most prominent example of this, and reflect the religious and values ​​legacy that the UAE sets as a guide in Its developmental career ».

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “With the great bids made by the armed forces since its inception, we must remember the one who made the biggest bid by sacrificing himself to preserve his homeland, defend his life and defend the word of truth, and this sacrifice has been immortalized in the history of the state as honorable signs of our martyrs and their families, and we will continue to cherish what They presented him and we salute their memory on all occasions and means ». Sharjah – WAM

Ruler of Ajman: an important stage in consolidating the pillars of the union

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the decision to unify the armed forces under one flag and one central command represents an important stage in consolidating the pillars of the Union and promoting its blessed march.

His Highness said through the magazine «Deraa Al Nation»: «We recall the historic and strategic decision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul) and his brothers, the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, to unify the armed forces, which stipulated the unification of the armed forces under the flag. One and one central command called the General Command of the Armed Forces in the spirit of the continuous endeavor to support the federal entity, consolidate its foundations, and enhance its security and stability ».

His Highness continued: “In parallel with wise decisions, our federal government has consistently enabled young forearms to engage in military industrial work, gain more exceptional practical experience, and pushed future champions to join war colleges, and established military academies. Within a few years, the Emirati forces and their institutions became a source of many. Among the leaders whose role in the state was not limited to military life, but spread in all aspects of civil work as well.

His Highness affirmed that “the world is well aware that the UAE is an icon of peace and tolerance. Our country has principles that do not deviate from it, and feel the motives for stability everywhere and at all times. Earth”. Ajman – WAM

Ruler of Umm Al Quwain: a leading role in fighting epidemics and providing supplies

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, affirmed that the decision to unify our valiant armed forces under one flag and leadership came to be the fortress for this dear nation, and the guarantor of guaranteeing its security, stability and sovereignty over its land, sky and seas, and an impregnable fence for its achievements in circumstances. And all the crises that may arise under any exceptional circumstance, and this is confirmed by the strategic plans and programs set by our leadership when preparing and training national cadres according to the highest standards of academic, technical and military technical development in a national epic that strengthened the unity of our armed forces.

His Highness also affirmed that our armed forces have contributed to the implementation of many tasks outside the country based on the leadership’s belief that it will support any decision that supports peace in many countries, mitigating the consequences of natural disasters and supporting the tireless efforts made by the UAE based on its humanitarian and global pioneering role in combating epidemics. And pandemics, and the provision of medical supplies, food and vaccines, in addition to international initiatives and regional alliances to combat terrorism.

His Highness said that the sons of our armed forces have set a good example of loyalty and the implementation of national tasks. And the nation’s righteous martyrs presented the patriotic example of high determination and sacrifice. Umm Al Quwain – WAM

Ruler of Fujairah: an articulated station and an impenetrable fence

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, confirmed that the sixth of May 1976 was a milestone that contributed to consolidating the pillars of the Union, consolidating its unity and fixing its foundations.

This came in the speech of His Highness on the magazine “Deraa Al Watan” on the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

His Highness said: “It is our pleasure on this great day in the history of our country every year to remember the day of the unification of our armed forces, on the sixth of May 1976, as an important and bright station that contributed to establishing security and stability.” His Highness added that our brave army preserved the nation’s gains. And support the process of development and development in the UAE. And that the UAE army has become the impregnable national fence to protect the gains achieved by the UAE, thanks to the unity and solidarity of our sons with their leadership, to protect the state’s gains and sanctities, and to enhance security and stability in its territories, in addition to achieving its mission and role in supporting and consolidating regional and international security and stability. Fujairah – WAM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah: Building a State of Peace and Giving

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces is one of the pillars that contributed to strengthening the union’s march, protecting its capabilities and providing peace and reassurance to its residents, and it is one of the enablers that strengthened the position of the UAE as an oasis of security, safety and peaceful coexistence in Region.

His Highness said that the historic decision to unify the armed forces under one banner reflected the spirit of the union in the thought of the founding fathers, and constituted a critical juncture through which the UAE was able to strengthen its pivotal role at the regional and global levels.

He added: “The sons of our armed forces embody the values, culture, and authenticity of the Emirati man. They are the sons of this kind, generous land, and they are the scion of men and leaders with determination, determination and persistence that qualify them to be the best successor to the best predecessor, and they set an example to be emulated in devotion to the love of the nation and the constant readiness to defend it and to defend it. From his menstruation. They carry the idea and message of the Emirates in building a state of peace, humanitarian giving, and an effective contribution to achieving regional and global peace and stability. Today, our armed forces participate in many noble tasks of providing aid, resolving conflicts, and contributing to restoring hope and stability to many regions around the world. Ras Al Khaimah – WAM

Hamdan bin Mohammed: An example of stability, security and optimism

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that our valiant armed forces were and will remain a fundamental guarantee to confirm the ability of our dear nation to rise above all challenges and consolidate its resistance in the face of dangers, so that the UAE will always remain a model of stability, security and optimism for a pervasive future. In it is the good of all, and the Armed Forces, with the determination of their loyal sons, will remain a safe fence and an impregnable fortress for the aspirations of the UAE, for all the progress and elevation they aspire for, and for the prosperity and prosperity of its people.

His Highness said through the magazine «Shield of the Nation»: «In light of the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and the constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander For the armed forces, and with the support of their brothers, the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues its relentless pursuit of the future with achievements that prove that we are on the right path to achieve this goal, assured that the foundations and pillars of safety and stability of the UAE are preserved by our valiant armed forces, with a faithful hand on which their gains are safeguarded. It protects its capabilities, and an eye that does not sleep forever for the security and safety of our dear homeland and everyone who lives on its land, and a relentless determination solidifies the pillars of its sovereignty and prestige, and flaunts its flag as a symbol of its pride and dignity.

His Highness added that «the security and stability of homelands is the first guarantee and the basic pillar for their growth, progress and prosperity. This is what our armed forces have succeeded in achieving for our dear country over decades in which the state has devoted itself to the task of building, developing and investing in the energies of its people, upgrading their capabilities, expanding the circle of their participation and their positive influence, and attracting talents, minds and creative energies. From across the earth, establishing a unique model for a developmental approach that places human interest, happiness and well-being at the forefront of priorities. ”

His Highness extended a “salute of pride and appreciation to all the heroes of our valiant armed forces on this glorious memory.” He also directed «a salute of appreciation and reverence to the souls of our righteous martyrs, who have made their blood in the fields of honor in defense of the homeland and defending its dignity, and affirmation of the alignment of its children in the face of all those who beg for him to tamper with the capabilities of the country or to try to undermine its prestige and courage and embolden them with all courage and take to meet Calling duty at all times to raise the word of truth and victory for its companions, so that the flag of the Emirates, with the strength of its union and the firmness of the resolve of its children, will always throb in the sky of pride and honor. Dubai – WAM





