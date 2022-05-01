Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council, congratulated the rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their sincere congratulations on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims, praying to God Almighty to return it to their Highness with good health and wellness and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with more of progress and prosperity.

Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council and the rulers of the Emirates sent cables of congratulations on the same occasion to the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and wellness and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

Their Highnesses, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness the President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.



