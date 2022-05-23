Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, offered his condolences on the death of Sheikha Hana bint Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi, wife of Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Khadim. His Highness – during his visit to the condolence council in Al-Tala’a area in Sharjah – expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to the Almighty to bless her with the vastness of his mercy and dwell in her vast gardens, and inspire her family patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority offered condolences on the side of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. Develop business standards.

Saud Al Qasimi offering his condolences in the presence of Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday evening, offered condolences on the death of Sheikha Hana bint Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi, wife of Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Khadim. His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during his visit to the mourning majlis in Al-Tala’a area in Sharjah, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to the Almighty, the Almighty, to cover her with his mercy, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.