Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, mourned the mourning of the rulers of the Emirates, and declared official mourning and flags at half-mast, starting yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late God Almighty. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing. A statement of the court said: “With the hearts of believers in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday morning, Wednesday 10 Shaban 1442 AH corresponding to March 24, 2021 AD ».

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah offers sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, the family of the deceased and his relatives, and the general of the esteemed Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and that The honorable Al Maktoum inspires patience and solace … We belong to God and to Him we shall return. And it was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for a period of three days, starting yesterday.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God Almighty grant him permission, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. It was decided to announce official mourning and flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for a period of three days, starting from yesterday .. May God bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and make him live in paradise.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman offered sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the children of the deceased, his family and the generous family of Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the mercy of his mercy and dwell in his spacious gardens.

The court of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a statement to the court said: “With hearts believing in the judgment and destiny of God, the office of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler Fujairah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum … and the court of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah offers its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and to the sons of the deceased, and the generals of Al Maktoum. We prayed to the Blessed and Almighty God for the deceased to be blessed with the fullness of his mercy and satisfaction, and to dwell in his spaciousness, and to put him in a blessed home with the prophets, friends and martyrs .. It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Fujairah for a period of three days, starting from yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, said that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him and his best resting place, the UAE is losing a noble patriot, a high-class leader, and an economic thinker who is less like him. And he did his best to meet people’s needs.

His Highness added, in a lamented speech by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid: “The UAE bids farewell to one of its men, remembers his qualities, may God have mercy on him, and realizes that he was one of the builders of the nation and one of the men who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, on the journey of building this great country. ”

His Highness concluded his speech by saying: “I extend my sincere condolences to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; And to the sons of the deceased, may God have mercy on him, and to the honorable Maktoum family in their grave misfortune, and to the honorable people of the Emirates, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. ”

The court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing. The court said in a statement: “The UAE has lost one of its righteous sons and one of its loyal men who have devoted their lives to their country, their nation, and all of humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and to the children of the deceased, his relatives and our loyal people, calling on God Almighty. That the bereaved of the nation be blessed with the fullness of his mercy and contentment, and dwell in his spaciousness, and inspire all of us patience and solace.

And it was decided to declare mourning in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain for a period of 10 days, flags at half-mast from yesterday, and suspending local departments in the emirate for a period of three days, starting today.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late God Almighty. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his family and the generals of the honorable Al Maktoum family with patience and solace. His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in a similar phone call, offered his condolences and condolences to the deceased’s children, asking God Almighty mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

A statement issued by the office of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said: “With the hearts of believers in the judgment of God and His destiny, the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, after a national march Full of achievements and the patriotic and humanitarian work that His Highness spent in the service of his country and his nation in various international forums.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the esteemed Maktoum family and the people of the United Arab Emirates in the loss of the homeland, asking God Almighty to provide him with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness, and to inspire his people with patience and solace. And it was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for a period of three days, starting yesterday.





