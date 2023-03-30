Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid congratulated Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his appointment as Deputy to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his great efforts during the march of the UAE, during which he contributed to achieving the aspirations of the leadership for the advancement of the country and prosperity in all the responsibilities that he assumed. Their Highnesses wished His Highness the Vice President success in discharging his duties, supporting the Union’s efforts to consolidate its foundations, and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

He also congratulated their Highnesses, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of their appointment as deputies to His Highness the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the trust of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and contributing upgrading and consolidating its achievements.

Their Highnesses also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

They expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness, with the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, wishing him success in the mandate of the Covenant and the advancement of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced ranks in all fields, and to achieve more prosperity for it.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the UAE and Abu Dhabi renew their covenant and loyalty to the school and values ​​of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and affirm with all merit and confidence the continuation of the path of achievements and giving enlightened by the thought and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. , God save him. His Highness said: “The march of giving and achievement in our dear country and Abu Dhabi continues with greater vigor and determination thanks to the directives and leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and today it is gaining renewed momentum and a strong impetus. Today, we are pleased to extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs.” On the occasion of their obtaining the trust of the wise leadership, we hope that God Almighty guides their steps and guides them to perform their duties for the good of the UAE, and to raise its position under the wise leadership and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State ». His Highness added: “On this occasion, we would also like to address His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulating him on this right choice and assuring his highness that the union’s march is continuing and moving forward strongly towards achieving its goals during the next fifty years under the leadership of His Highness, and that we stand We are all by his side, brothers and sons, united by the love of the Emirates and the willingness to give continuously and spend the precious and precious for it, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly so that its banner remains always lofty.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince The era of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of their appointment as deputies to His Highness the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness the Deputy Rulers and Crown Princes also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: National leaders who carry Zayed’s legacy and idea

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his appointment as Vice President of the State. His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of their appointment as Deputy Rulers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: “I congratulate my brothers Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoon, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khalid, the precious trust that the President of the State gave them .. national leaders who carry Zayed’s legacy and idea. We ask God for success in serving our country and our people.”