His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Yesterday morning, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah received the well-wishers who flocked to Al Badi Al Amer Palace to offer congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. His Highness accepted the congratulations of the sheikhs and senior officials, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, a number of members of the judiciary, citizens, tribesmen, notables of the country, officials and delegations of Arab and Islamic communities. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also exchanged congratulations with well-wishers of sheikhs, senior officials, notables of the country, members of tribes, Arab and Islamic communities, and the masses of citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, on this occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate His Highness with good health and continued success and blessing, and to preserve the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people, which is with more progress and prosperity. And to bless the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, pride and security.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court, and heads and directors of local departments and institutions in Sharjah.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, continued yesterday morning to receive well-wishers who flocked to His Highness’s palace to greet His Highness and to extend congratulations and blessings on Eid Al Fitr. His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings on this occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims from Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, who called on the Almighty to return it and its likes to His Highness with good health and wellness and to the people of the Emirates, and all their aspirations for pride, progress and prosperity have been achieved under the leadership The rationale for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him».

His Highness also accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, officials, citizens, tribesmen, Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, businessmen, merchants, bank managers and companies operating in the country, who wished His Highness good health and wellness, asking God Almighty to grant His Highness good health and wellness and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with security Safety and more progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also accepted the congratulations and blessings of Eid Al Fitr from the medical staff at Umm Al Quwain Hospital and the administrative and teaching staff at Umm Al Quwain University, who wished His Highness good health and wellness and the people of the Emirates progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the state.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mualla, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, a number of sheikhs and Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Ceremonies at the Emiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and officials.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received at His Highness’s Palace in Saqr bin Muhammad City, yesterday, a number of sheikhs and officials who They exchanged with His Highness congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accepted the congratulations of the sheikhs and officials, praying to God Almighty to restore this blessed occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings. The reception was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, along with a number of officials.