Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Here His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al QasimiRuler, member of the Supreme Council Sharjah, And His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Governor Ajman, And His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Member of the Supreme Council, Governor FujairahAnd His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The head of state, may God protect him, on the occasion of solutions Eid al-Fitr Al-Saeed, praying to God Almighty to repeat this occasion on His Highness for continued health and wellness, and on the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen, goodness and blessings.

Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates sent similar congratulatory telegrams to each of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates exchanged congratulations on this happy occasion.

Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates also sent telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Happy to their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing God Almighty to restore this happy occasion with health and safety, and their peoples with further progress and advancement, and the Arab and Islamic nations with pride and prosperity.

He also sent His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The President of the State, may God protect him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, crown princes and deputy rulers.

And congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi The Crown Prince of Fujairah, Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, on this happy occasion.