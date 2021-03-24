Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, made a phone call to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah – during his call – offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, calling on the Most High to envelop the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his family and the whole of the Maktoum family of honor and patience .

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late, with permission. God Almighty, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his relatives, and the generals of the honorable Al Maktoum family with patience and solace.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, in a similar phone call, offered his condolences and condolences to the deceased’s children, asking God Almighty mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late, with permission. God Almighty, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the mercy of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his family, and the generosity of the honorable Maktoum family, patience and solace.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in a similar phone call, offered his condolences and condolences to the deceased’s children, asking God Almighty mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, made a phone call to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, during his call, offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, calling on the Almighty to envelop the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his relatives and the general Al Maktoum honorable patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, the Most High, called for the deceased to be blessed with the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family, his family and the generous Maktoum family, patience and solace.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, after the sunset prayer yesterday, performed the absentee prayer on the soul of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The prayers were performed next to His Highness at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Citizen Affairs at the Emiri Court in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, along with a number of notables from the country, dignitaries, officials, citizens and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities.

The masses of worshipers in the emirate’s mosques and regions also performed absentee prayers for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the sheikhs and worshipers, called upon God Almighty to envelop the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, and to dwell in his spacious gardens.