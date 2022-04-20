Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, confirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan each year, embodies the UAE’s giving and its humanitarian approach, established by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul.”

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain said in a speech on this occasion, “The Zayed Humanitarian Day is a milestone in the history of our nation, as we recall the works of the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and the noble values ​​that he embodied in building the UAE based on tolerance and giving to all peoples. the world and the needy from different countries, religions and sects.”

His Highness added that Zayed Humanitarian Day comes to confirm our commitment to the legacy of the leader and founder, noting that this day will be the motive to continue work, develop strategic plans and launch qualitative initiatives that enhance the country’s leading position in humanitarian fields. His Highness said that Zayed Humanitarian Day represents the icon of global humanitarian work with all its values ​​and traditions, and this approach will remain one of the noble concepts as the basis for the international movement in the arena of goodness.

His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain added, “We affirm the continuation of the approach of the late leader and founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the continuation of our country’s path on the path of goodness and humanitarian work under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State”, may God protect him. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, which translates On an annual basis, solidarity, tolerance and human values.