His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan today, Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri, Consul General of the sisterly State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet His Highness.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain welcomed the Consul General of the State of Qatar and discussed with him ways to enhance fraternal relations, paths of cooperation and joint work in various fields, in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to the two brotherly peoples. During the meeting, talks were exchanged on a number of topics of common interest, with His Highness stressing the depth of fraternal relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, the Qatari Consul General expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and His Highness the Crown Prince, praising the bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and the civilized renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Umm Al Quwain in particular in all fields.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain.