His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, affirmed that the decision to unify our valiant armed forces under one flag and leadership came to be the fortress for this dear nation and the guarantor of ensuring its security, stability and sovereignty over its land, sky, sailors and an impregnable fence for its achievements in all the circumstances and crises that may arise. They occur under any exceptional circumstances, and this is confirmed by the strategic plans and programs set by our wise leadership when preparing and training national cadres according to the highest standards of academic, technical and military technical development in a national epic that strengthened the unity of our armed forces.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness through the magazine “Dera` Al Watan” on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

On one of the days of the eternal nation, our young nation celebrates the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of our valiant armed forces under one flag and leadership, based on the historic decision issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” and his brothers, the founding leaders, on May 6, 1979. To be the fortified fortress of this dear nation and the guarantor of ensuring its security, stability and sovereignty over its land, sky and seas, and an impregnable fence for its achievements in all circumstances and crises that may arise under any exceptional circumstance, and this is what was confirmed by the strategic plans and programs set by our wise leadership when preparing and training national cadres according to the highest standards of academic development The technical and military technician in a national epic strengthened the unity of our armed forces and prepared the means for their development and contributed to raising their combat capabilities in terms of capabilities, training and qualification, the multiplicity of varieties, increasing individuals and spreading military culture among the people of the country to carry out their duties professionally to counter any interference in the affairs of the countries of the region and the threat to the international peace and security system. And the establishment of stability rules in all locations and under various circumstances.

Our armed forces have contributed to the implementation of many tasks outside the homeland out of the leadership’s belief that our armed forces will support any decision that supports peace in many countries, mitigating the consequences of natural disasters, and supports the tireless efforts of the UAE based on its humanitarian and global pioneering role in combating epidemics and pandemics and providing Medical supplies, food and vaccines, as well as international initiatives and regional alliances to tackle terrorism.

The sons of our armed forces have set a good example of loyalty and the implementation of patriotic tasks, and the nation’s righteous martyrs have presented the patriotic example of high motivation and sacrifices that they distinguish, reinforced by the spirit and patriotism of the families of the martyrs. And he will take them down the homes of the righteous.

On this glorious national occasion, we are pleased to extend our warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, and the sons of our armed forces of all kinds, and to the families of the martyrs and the loyal people of the Emirates.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

