His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Seetah bint Jalawi bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.