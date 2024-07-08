His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, issued an Emiri Decree on the merger of government departments in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain..

Decree No. 7 of 2024 stipulates the merger of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department and the Urban Planning Department into one entity, under the name of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, and assigns the task of its presidency to the head of the municipality department, and entrusts him with all powers to issue the necessary decisions or organizational instructions to perform its tasks and responsibilities and manage financial and administrative work..

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain urged all work teams to persevere and work to consolidate the emirate’s position in various fields, develop institutional and individual performance, make customers happy, and focus on excellence and innovation as key elements in various aspects of government work..