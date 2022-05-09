His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, issued an Emiri decree appointing a head of the Financial Supervision Department in Umm Al Quwain.

Decree No. 3 of 2022 appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla as head of the Financial Supervision Department in Umm Al Quwain.

The decree also stipulated that every text that contradicts or contradicts this decree shall be repealed, and shall be enforced from the date of its signature and published in the Official Gazette.



