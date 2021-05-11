His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, in which he expressed the highest verses of congratulations and blessings, calling on God Almighty to repeat this occasion On His Highness the continued health and wellness and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen, goodness and blessings.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also sent similar congratulatory telegrams to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers Their Highness members of the Supreme Council Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness sent similar congratulatory telegrams to their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the heads and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and wellness and their peoples further progress and progress, and the Arab and Islamic nations of pride and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, crown princes and deputy rulers, in which he expressed his sincere heartfelt congratulations to them, wishing to repeat this occasion to their Highness with good health and happiness and to the people of the Emirates in Yemen, goodness and blessings.





