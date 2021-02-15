His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, praying to God Almighty Almighty to embrace the deceased in the breadth of his mercy, and to dwell in his spaciousness, and for the honorable Al Saud to inspire patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, sent a similar cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz.