His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, attended the reception hosted by Ahmed Mohammed Thani Al Falasi on the occasion of the wedding of his son “Saeed” to the daughter of the late Khalifa Butti Mubarak Al Shamsi.

The ceremony, which was held at Umm Suqeim Council in Dubai yesterday afternoon, was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Saif Hamid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and the sheikhs congratulated the bride and groom and their families, wishing them a happy married life.