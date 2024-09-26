His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accepted condolences from Major General Talal Al Shanqeeti, Assistant Director General of the Air Ports Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During his visit to the mourning council in the Union Hall in Umm Al Quwain, Major General Al Shanqeeti expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire all the honorable Al Mualla family with patience and solace.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also received condolences from senior officers of the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents.

Condolences will be accepted alongside His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Court, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.