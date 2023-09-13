His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed his refusal to register and add foreign words to our Arabic language on the grounds that they are colloquial. His Highness revealed that he will participate in the meeting of the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo, which will be held next October 2, to discuss all foreign words that have been registered since. 4 years in addition to the word “trend” in order to demand the return of even words that have been recognized, stressing that His Highness stressed that change in the Arabic language is not easy and that no one dares to do so.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: “The use of foreign words has become exaggerated. Four years ago, words gathered and some began to use them, and it was considered that they had entered into the words used, and now they added the word “trend” and did not recognize it, but it was only added, and this is an error in expression, and people took it. “With it.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added: “These words that were recorded 4 years ago are not recognized, but it is as if they were recognized, and now I, as a member of the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo, demand the return of even the foreign words that were recognized. The transgressions that occurred we want to repeat, but we do not want to recognize them.” With additional things, the issue is to correct what was missed, and in this regard they said at the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo: Since you want to re-discuss all these words on October 2, then put the word “trend” between these words. I suggested replacing the word “trend” with the word “trading.” Or “trading top.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: “Now we have a meeting at the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo next October 2 and we are wondering what will result from it. Will the Academy in Cairo recognize those words? .. No.. But the participants in the conference in The Arabic Language Academy in Cairo will present the proposal of what they discussed to the Union of Arab Scientific Linguistic Academies in Sharjah. We are in contact with Dr. Abdel Wahab Abdel Hafez, head of the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo. I have made two contacts with him during this period regarding this issue, knowing that the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo Only the people of Egypt can enter it, and I am excluded. They consider me to be one of the people of Egypt, as I was excluded by a presidential decree. The matter is not easy, and we, thank God, are active members and will not let these terms penetrate our language.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi concluded his speech by saying: “We tell the people that it is not easy, and no one dares to change the language, and linguistic academies must revise the words. There are some “Westernized” people, but this is our own language and we preserve it, so we give good news to the brothers in the academies and reassure them.” .