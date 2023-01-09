His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, instructed the municipality of Khorfakkan to allocate land and level it in the Owainat area for fishermen wishing to dry fish, and allow them to fish by “pressure” in a location to be determined on the beach, under the supervision of the Authority. Sharjah Investment and Development “Shurooq”.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: We directed the municipality of Khorfakkan to allocate land and settle it in the Al Owainat area behind the Academy of Marine Sciences, for fishermen wishing to dry fish, and described to the municipality the appropriate spot for this matter, and the fishermen should review the municipality, which will give them this place.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, added: I chose this plot of land because it is large in size, suitable, and far from the population, so the smells will not reach them. We, thank God, know every spot in the land of Sharjah, and we know the type of soil of each land, and I studied all its places in a geological study, so we choose for each project, as is the case in Wheat cultivation project, for which we chose a whole area “Dafan” and we wish success to everyone, God willing.