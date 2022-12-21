Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, launched the new human resources policy for the Emirate of Sharjah during the conclusion of his meetings with a number of senior officials of the Emirate, to discuss human resource policies in Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s house.

His Highness said, during his speech at the conclusion of meetings discussing human resources policies and launching the new policy: “During these sessions that we spent with members of the Human Resources Department, the Department of Statistics and Community Development, the Department of Social Services, and the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, we discussed the issue of human resources and employment in the government Sharjah, which included those who wanted to be employed, and those who wanted to increase their pension salaries, and others, and thank God we came out with good results.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, stated that, “In the course of employment, during the year 2022, 2,249 job seekers were employed, and 2,417 will be employed during the next year, and they are registered in the databases from the year 2019 or less, and they meet the conditions set by the new policy.” Until 3492 are registered from 2020 to 2022.

On the path of job seekers, His Highness indicated that there are a number of controls according to which the job seeker is registered in the databases of the Human Resources Department, including proof of non-work, failure to obtain a pension, taking into account the age of the applicant, and other controls, noting His Highness that the department is Who will communicate with job seekers to provide jobs for those who meet the conditions and controls, and applicants should not review the department.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah indicated that next year we will work on creating job opportunities for job seekers in government departments and agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah through three projects: job replacement, early retirement for those affected by some health conditions, provided that the government takes care of the financial differences in the pension salary, and replacement Unproductive employees.

His Highness pointed to the formation of committees to study the cases of women job seekers who have advanced in age, and they are 1,700 cases. Their circumstances and conditions will be considered to intervene in cases that require aid or others, in addition to studying the cases of retirees on other than the salaries of the Sharjah government to work to raise their salaries to be the limit. The lowest is 17,500.

Ruler of Sharjah:

• “We are working to create job opportunities through job replacement, early retirement, and the replacement of unproductive employees.”