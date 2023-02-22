His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, appealed to the Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision to merge the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies, stressing that this decision disturbs the psychological state of students as it destroys their language, which they will inherit for generations. that follow them. His Highness wished that there would be a listening ear and that this approach would change, as stated by the Sharjah Government Media Office.

This came in a comment from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. On a phone call to one of the female citizens; Through the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, with the journalist Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority; In it, she called for paying attention to the Arabic language in education, and for having a book of its own in schools, and not merging it with Islamic education and social studies.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said, in a telephone interview on the program: My daughter spoke about the Arabic language, and we hope that many, many others will talk like her about what is happening to the Arabic language. I took charge of private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah and established the Sharjah Private Education Authority for them, and we started repairing buildings And roads, curricula and all aspects that need reform, and we have allocated 50 million dirhams as a gift from the government to develop these schools.

Message for “Education”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi added: “We were surprised by the decision of the Ministry of Education to merge the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies, and we appeal to the Ministry to reconsider this decision because it is a matter that disturbs the psychological state and spoils our Arabic language, so we say to those in the Ministry.” Fear God in this language, religion, and social subjects.. This matter is not permissible, and we hope that there will be listening ears, and this approach will change.

The ministry is cooperative

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, went on: “We always appeal to the Ministry of Education, and they listen to us in many matters, and we give good tidings to our sons and daughters that this matter did not go unnoticed. We care about the Arabic language even in foreign schools, for example Victoria School where you find the language Arabic is an essential subject even though the school is foreign.

female parameters

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, concluded his speech by saying: “Work is underway to develop private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, and we include our educationally trained and qualified Emirati girls in their educational cadres. We are keen not to bring teachers from abroad, and we have Now she is an expert specialized in developing the Arabic language in schools, as this generation will inherit its language to the next generation, and it will continue for generations.”