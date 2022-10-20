His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited this morning, Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazrouei, Wali of Wadi Al Helou.

During his visit to the Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazrouei Majlis, His Highness reassured his health condition, wishing him continued health, wellness and blessings in life, family and offspring.

His Highness also exchanged cordial conversations with the governor of Wadi Al-Hilu and his sons, listening to His Highness for the most important needs of the region and the conditions of its people, in a way that enhances their family stability, strengthens their social ties and provides the region with more development projects.

Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazrouei, Wali of Wadi Al Helou, expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his visit and follow-up of his health condition, praising the great support provided by His Highness to the region in all areas of infrastructure, facilities, housing, gardens and others.