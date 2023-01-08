His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, visited this morning the Jabal Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the recently completed restoration work for the Jabal Al Sheikh Tower, which is located at an altitude of 130 meters from sea level and features a wonderful panoramic view of the city and coast of Khorfakkan.
The Jabal Al-Sheikh tower is connected to several towers and overlooks some areas, including the Rafisah Dam towers, Najd Al-Maqsar towers, Al-Rabi tower, Al-Mansour tower, and Al-Aqaba tower, as these towers represented a defense network for the city of Khor Fakkan that was used in the past.
His Highness directed the development of works adjacent to the Jabal Al Sheikh Tower, including terraces and balconies, in addition to leveling an asphalt road that leads to the top of the mountain, and the establishment of a rest house that includes a restaurant, a cafe, a chapel, and some services associated with the project. Parking will also be provided to serve visitors to the area.
His Highness also directed the establishment of gradual green spaces below the café and the preparation of appropriate sessions to serve the visitors of Mount Hermon, in addition to the work of coordinating the surrounding site, so that it represents an addition to the various development and tourism projects in the city of Khorfakkan.
#Ruler #Sharjah #visits #Jabal #Sheikh #Tower #Khor #Fakkan
Leave a Reply