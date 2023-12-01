His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that “Union Day 52” is an occasion to commemorate the efforts of the founding leaders in building a nation on strong foundations and on the principles of unity and federation.

His Highness said in a speech on this occasion: “On the fifty-second anniversary of our country’s Union Day, we salute and remember the efforts of the founding leaders who worked hand in hand to achieve a worthy national achievement, which is the highest in status for our society, and the highest in status for our sons and daughters. It is one united nation based on the meanings of giving and giving, and adopting… The values ​​of authenticity and identity, and it is based on unity and unity, which are the strongest bond that brings together all the members of the dear homeland. They live a dignified life and celebrate it with love, pride and belonging, and teach it to the new generations, for pride, protection and an increase in national cohesion.