His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has become a country with a comprehensive renaissance, a unique model and a strong edifice, which the world looks at with respect and appreciation, and has assumed a prominent position among countries, for the gains it has made. in advanced ranks.

This came in a speech by His Highness on the occasion of the 51st Union Day. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: “On the second of December every year, we celebrate the National Day of the United Arab Emirates, the day that witnessed the launch of a country of high determination and ambition, adhering to its principles and religion and the great cultural heritage it bears, bearing every good intention of all humanity. , until it became a country with a comprehensive renaissance, a unique model, and a strong edifice, which the world looks at with respect and appreciation, and it assumed a prominent position among countries, in exchange for the gains it achieved that put it in the advanced ranks.

His Highness added: “The memory brings us back to the fragrant biography of the first founders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his brothers, the founders of the federation. Men of determination, and with their wisdom, acumen, the wisdom of their minds, and the light of their insight, they established a union that brings together the diaspora, rejects division, unites the word, and established the foundations and pillars of the state and built its glory until they raised it to the top of the clouds.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi affirmed, “Our countrymen have exerted themselves throughout these precious and precious years to advance their country and advance it among nations, armed with science and knowledge, and keeping in mind the interest of their country, so the achievements continued and the people of the Union achieved what their founding leaders wanted for them in terms of safety and security.” Progress, prosperity, solidarity among children, and a flag that spreads all over the world.