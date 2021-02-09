Ruler of Sharjah: The success of the probe mission is a historical turning point in the march of science and global knowledge

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the ambition of the United Arab Emirates has no limits, and its blessed endeavors to serve humanity have been its primary concern since the establishment of its union 50 years ago from today, and the human being was the focus of its attention and the basis of its development The Emirates realized early on that the best investment is the investment of human minds and capabilities, and its sons and daughters have proven that the stakes of the founding leaders, may God have mercy on them, in them were in order. An Arab country reaches the red planet.

His Highness said: “We are proud of the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars, as it will constitute an important historical turning point in the march of global science and knowledge, and provide great services to humanity, scientists, researchers and science students from different countries of the world.

On this occasion, we extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.