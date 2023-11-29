His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said: “On the thirtieth of November every year, we commemorate Martyr’s Day, and they are our heroes whose names and achievements are written in letters of light in the record of pride and honour. In his speech on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, which falls on November 30 of each year, His Highness affirmed that the nation’s martyrs reflected images of loyalty and love, and rose to the heavens of the Lord, defending the pride, dignity, and soil of this nation, offering the finest forms of giving, sacrifice, and redemption in the service of the nation. And strive to elevate him and raise his banner.”