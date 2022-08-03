Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, met yesterday morning with a delegation from the Australian University of Melbourne, at the University of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Branch.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation, praising the cooperation of the Emirate of Sharjah, represented by its universities and scientific and academic institutions, with universities, institutes and specialized centers in Australia, which contributes to the development of the scientific and educational experience in the Emirate.

The meeting dealt with the great interest of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the environment, agriculture and wildlife, and its advancement in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the efforts made by the Emirate to develop and establish specialized centers in various regions such as the seed bank, research centers, desert studies, specialized farms, and care for agricultural, environmental and veterinary sciences and others, which continued Sharjah has supported and promoted it to be among the series of distinguished university majors offered by the emirate’s universities according to the nature of each region, which contributes to providing specialized studies for the people of the community within an integrated educational and creative environment.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah addressed Sharjah’s strategy, its prestigious experience, its higher goals in education, and its constructive cooperation with a large number of international universities. Environmental and innate components, for a better future and to ensure good educational outcomes.

The meeting discussed the new academic programs that the University of Sharjah, and its branch in Al Dhaid, intend to offer as part of its academic and specialized programs in a number of environmental, agricultural and veterinary sciences.

The meeting also dealt with cooperation with the University of Melbourne, and scientific exchange between it and the University of Sharjah and its branch in Al Dhaid in the fields of research and private studies, which contribute to providing a good information base for researchers in the environmental life of the Emirate.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from Melbourne University.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the engineering plans for the proposed expansion of the buildings of the University of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Branch, which will include a number of facilities, as part of an integrated development plan to accommodate the new disciplines that the university will offer.

Sites and facilities

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the details of the new locations of the various facilities that will be included in the expansion, which includes a two-storey building that includes a number of classrooms, administrative offices, a library, laboratory halls, a service building and a number of other buildings that serve the educational process and its pillars of students. Students, professors, technical and administrative staff.

The meeting was attended by: Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority “Mubadara”, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol Department, Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director University of Sharjah, and a number of Vice Presidents of the University of Sharjah and officials.