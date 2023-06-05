Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, praised the efforts of the multi-sectoral UNESCO Regional Office in the Arab countries, and its continuous initiatives to support children in the Arab world, stressing that Sharjah always seeks to enhance cooperation in this field, and will remain supportive. These efforts are achieved by applying standards, hosting conferences, and establishing child centers.

This came during the opening ceremony of the regional conference on early childhood care and education in the Arab countries, in the presence of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which is being organized by the UNESCO office in partnership with several local and federal agencies, yesterday morning at the Sharjah Education Academy.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, affirmed that hosting the Regional Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in the Arab Countries in Sharjah is an affirmation of the Emirate’s effective role in providing an ideal platform to embrace events and conferences that will enhance the concept of child care and ensure their safety and security in an ever-changing world.

Her Highness expressed her pride in the example presented by the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of child care in all stages of life, noting that choosing Sharjah as the venue for this conference reflects high confidence and competence to represent the effective leadership role in this field, which has become an approach, looking forward to the results of the conference. And recommendations that would enhance regional solidarity in support of childhood, and achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Development Program.

For her part, Costanza Farina, Director of the UNESCO Regional Multisectoral Office in the Arab Countries, delivered a speech in which she saluted the unlimited support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for all childhood development and care programs at various levels, pointing to the pivotal role of the Emirate of Sharjah in the Arab world and Islamic countries on In terms of supporting culture, knowledge and childhood, and in hosting this important conference.

For her part, Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, gave a visual presentation that dealt at the beginning with ways to deal with children who are not affected by inspiring speeches and great promises, but rather negotiations with them for the sake of development and joy, noting that investment in early education is superior to Investing in the financial markets, and the returns that are reaped through it are great, which contributes to the development of the education process using promising and advanced methods, and helps in planning for the future.

Her Excellency the Minister of State for Early Education stressed that it is necessary to create an appropriate and nurturing environment for children, using many techniques, modern technology and integrated educational methods, speaking about the latest studies on the children’s brain, which indicate rapid development compared to the adult’s mind in terms of absorption and consolidation of information, noting that The UAE has worked to promote this field by launching the Federal Agency for Early Education, the first in the Arab world, in recognition of the wise leadership of the importance of preparing the child in his early years to be a positive individual in the future.

Her Excellency Sarah Muslim stated that the UAE has more than 500,000 children under the age of four, which necessitates the state to create an ecosystem for early education, which is a real investment in the future, which in turn will produce for us a generation that includes inventors, creators, scientists, engineers, doctors and other professions and competencies that make the future of the country Emirates are more quality and productive.

Her Excellency the Minister of State for Early Education added that the agency is working to support early childhood by setting policies, reviewing best practices, and developing solutions to weaknesses to reach integrated education, and to promote culture, identity, language, and collective and social participation among children, noting that 27 projects have been developed. A priority nursery policy through 6 basic pillars that will support education quality standards, in line with current laws and legislation, in addition to a school improvement project to enhance the educational experience, and a partnership with the Sharjah Education Academy to hone leadership and teacher skills through training and professional development.

visible message

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched a video show titled “A Visual Message from Sharjah Nurseries”, in which children affiliated with Sharjah nurseries appeared while they were receiving lessons and the most important activities during their time in the nursery. The children also sent a message of thanks to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife for their interest in children through Creation of nurseries.

Prior to the opening, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the exhibition accompanying the conference by visiting the platforms of the participating entities, namely: Sharjah Education Academy, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah Health Authority, and the Federal Agency for Early Education, listening to His Highness about the most prominent roles played by the authorities in child support and initiatives. that you are working on.