His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received this Friday morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, a crowd of well-wishers who They flocked to Al-Badi Al-Amer Palace to greet His Highness and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, accepted congratulations on this great religious occasion from the sheikhs and senior officials, and from His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and from the senior officers of the General Command of Sharjah Police and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, citizens, tribesmen, dignitaries of the country and officials .

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to the Almighty God to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and for the UAE with further progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Thani, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, and Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sharjah Charity Association.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in Sharjah Asset Management, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, and Rashid Ahmed bin Sheikh President The Amiri Diwan, and senior officials, heads of local departments and institutions.