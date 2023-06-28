His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received this morning, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the crowds of well-wishers who flocked to Al-Badi Al-Amer Palace, to greet His Highness, and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, accepted congratulations on this great religious occasion from the sheikhs and senior officials, from His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and from the senior officers of the Sharjah Police General Command, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, citizens, tribesmen and notables. country and officials.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, praying to the Almighty God to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and for the UAE with further progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by: Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court, and heads of departments and institutions government in Sharjah, and the masses of citizens.