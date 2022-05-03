His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received this Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, greeted a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Al Badi Al Amer Palace.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted congratulations on this religious occasion from the sheikhs and senior officials, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, a number of members of the judiciary, citizens, tribesmen, notables of the country, officials and delegations of Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, dear to the hearts of Muslims, praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Head of the Emiri Court Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, heads of local departments and institutions, directors of local departments in Sharjah, and the masses of citizens.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

