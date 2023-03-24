His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this evening, Thursday, at Al-Badi Al-Amer Palace, congratulating people on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness received congratulations and blessings on this great religious occasion from the sheikhs, and from His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and the delegation of the Sharjah Police General Command, and from senior officials, dignitaries, tribesmen and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere blessings and congratulations on the advent of this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, calling on the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and for the United Arab Emirates with progress, pride and elevation, and for the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah: Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Thani, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Department Central Finance, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, and Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the E-Government Department, and Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Civil Aviation Department. Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in Sharjah Asset Management, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Head of the Emiri Diwan Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, heads of local departments and institutions and directors of local departments in Sharjah, and crowds of citizens.