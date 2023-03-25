His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at Al-Badi Al-Amer Palace.

His Highness received congratulations from senior officials, dignitaries of the country, tribesmen and citizens, during which they expressed their sincere wishes and blessings to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, on this virtuous Islamic occasion, praying to the Almighty to perpetuate this occasion for His Highness with good health and wellness, and for the UAE with further progress and prosperity. The Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Khalid bin Essam. Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority International, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, Head of the Emiri Diwan Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, and heads of local departments and institutions.