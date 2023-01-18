His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received this morning, at Al Budaiya Palace, the Chairman of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma’awali.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed His Excellency the Chairman of the Omani Shura Council and his accompanying delegation, pointing to the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries, stressing the depth of the social relations that unite the two brotherly peoples.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, they discussed the most important areas of common interest to serve the interests of the two countries and the prosperity of the region.

The meeting discussed the historical periods of the Omani civilization and the importance of documenting them through investigations, scientific research and historical books, in addition to enhancing areas of cooperation between scientific, research and cultural institutions in the two countries.