His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the American University of Sharjah, received this morning, in his office at the university, Dr. Ahmed Dalal, President of the American University in Cairo.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the President of the American University in Cairo, referring to the strong and deep-rooted relationship that brings him together with the Arab Republic of Egypt, where His Highness drew from its sciences and knowledge, and it had great merits in his knowledge and culture.

His Highness referred to the rich cultural and archaeological heritage that Egypt contains with its diverse cities, which reflect civilization, originality, heritage and the great history that passed through it.

The meeting discussed many common issues between the two universities, including the scientific, academic and research fields, and ways to enhance the fields of cooperation that link them, which dates back to many years.

The meeting included talks about proposals for enhancing future cooperation and benefiting from the expertise available at the two universities, which will have a positive impact on the education system with all its pillars to continue its progress at the level of international universities.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged shields and souvenirs with the President of the American University in Cairo.