His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that providing adequate and safe housing for the Emirati family is a major part of His Highness’s project to form families in society, by supporting their stability and providing all their needs to live a stable, dignified life, and contribute to achieving Family security and raising children in all that is good.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness, yesterday morning, the first phase of the “Al Saf Residential Complex” in the city of Kalba, which includes 151 homes at a total cost of 122 million dirhams, and on an area of ​​417 thousand square meters.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “The housing project is part of the family formation program and works to find ways of comfort, reassurance, and a safe place, and security for the family not only from the harm of others, but also security in its livelihood, worship, and belonging to its community. The new formation in the city of Kalba is not just cement and iron. “But it is creating a family.”

His Highness explained that “working to integrate the parts of the family formation, which includes education, in which the greatest responsibility falls on the father and mother, as they have something that no one can compensate for, such as the tenderness, warmth, and security that the son needs, in addition to nurseries, universities, schools, etc., and providing various methods.” And the means that enhance faith and good values, such as the spread of mosques and institutions concerned with children, young women and girls, all of which provide part of the education and correct establishment of the family.” His Highness pointed out that a job is a basic pillar of the family, stressing the work to find and provide it, in a way that enhances the cohesion and stability of the family. His Highness said: “We hope that the people of Kalba will be secure in their livelihood and not travel long distances, because these distances expose people to danger and waste time.” And return to his family, and my program will not be complete unless I find these jobs.” His Highness pointed out that “Al-Saf Complex” had all the services, facilities and infrastructure available, directing His Highness to work on developing various services in the Al-Ghail region, such as sanitation, roads, agriculture and urban features. His Highness stressed the continuation of developing the regions one after the other according to the needs of each region, whether in replacing Housing, buildings, or providing infrastructure so that all areas of Kalba become developed.

The complex includes residences of various designs, as it provides three models: Islamic, local, and modern design. Each residence includes five rooms with an area of ​​322 square meters. Work on completing the first phase of the complex took 18 months, and the second phase is expected to be delivered at the end of next February. The project also includes a public park for the residents of the complex and various other services, in addition to the completion of road works and electricity, gas and sewage extensions, which makes “Al Saf Complex” full-service.

Inauguration of the second phase of commercial buildings in the city of Kalba

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that “development projects in the city of Kalba are ongoing and ongoing, to include buildings, roads, infrastructure, etc., within the framework of the urban renaissance to develop the region, and provide services and various sources of economic income, which is reflected in the Upgrading it and making it an attractive area.”

This came during His Highness’ attendance, yesterday morning, at the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of commercial buildings and the handing over of ownership certificates and keys to the buildings of the “Sohaila Kalba” project to their citizen owners. His Highness congratulated the owners of the 41 residential buildings containing residential apartments and shops, wishing them success and prosperity. . His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah explained that, “In order to benefit the building owners whose property revenues stopped during the period of rebuilding the buildings, due to the work of the government project to develop the city, the owner of each building will be compensated with 150 thousand dirhams instead of the revenues that have stopped during recent years,” stressing that this amount It is their right, not a grant or a favour.