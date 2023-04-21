His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi Mosque in Sharjah.

The prayer is performed alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and the sheikhs and senior officials of the Sharjah and the crowds of worshipers, citizens and residents of the Arab and Islamic communities.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, after the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Badi al-Amer Palace, will receive for two days a group of well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including sheikhs, excellencies, senior officials in the country, dignitaries and dignitaries of the country, the masses of citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.