His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that our armed forces will remain a source of pride and pride for us in the United Arab Emirates, and we will remain united with them to protect and defend our homeland, so that, thanks to God, we enjoy security, prosperity and progress.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness through the magazine “Dir ‘al-Watan” on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

// “We celebrate the sixth of May the memory dear to our hearts, which is the anniversary of the unification of the 45 UAE Armed Forces. We live this occasion with feelings of pride and pride for what we see of the advanced level of readiness and high competence that our armed forces have become through qualification, training and exercises that they carried out in cooperation with Military actors in the region and the world.

The great development achieved at the level of all sectors of the armed forces reflects the advance planning and ambition set by the wise leadership since the founding of the United Arab Emirates to invest in the national arms that will provide valor and devotion to this good land and everyone who inhabits it.

The changing experiences and circumstances that all over the world are passing through have proven that our armed forces are permanently standing as a valve of safety and aid for all those in need. Perhaps the humanitarian relief efforts provided by the state through our heroes in the armed forces are the most prominent example of this and reflect the religious and values ​​legacy that the UAE puts in its development path.

With all the great bids made by the armed forces since its inception, we must remember the one who made the biggest bid by sacrificing himself to preserve his homeland, defend his life and defend the word of truth. .

