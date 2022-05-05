His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces were and still are among the basic pillars of the state, on which the founding leaders worked to ensure the unity of our country and the union of our emirates.

His Highness said: “We are proud of the armed forces and their unification, which is what worked to complete the efforts and unite the ranks, and was preceded by sincerity and integrity of intentions, to form unified honest forces that guard the soil and the land of the dear homeland from all evil that it wants to touch, and from every harm that wants to come close to it and to his family.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

