His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of (333) inmates of different nationalities who were convicted in various cases at the Department of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, who met the conditions of amnesty and proved their eligibility to enjoy the amnesty according to the conditions of good conduct and conduct.

This came on the occasion of the 51st Federation Day of the United Arab Emirates and based on the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to give the convicts an opportunity to start a new life and return to society as good individuals and enable them to return to their normal lives and maintain the stability of their families.

On this occasion, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, raised his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his generosity to pardon the convicts, which comes out of his keenness to preserve the family’s entity, stability, and happiness on this National Day, which is proud and dear to the hearts of the people of the Emirates. resides on its land.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police expressed his hope that this honor would be a source of good in the souls of those released and a way to benefit from the lessons of their experience and return to society as good individuals who contribute to enhancing its security and stability through their commitment to rationality and integrity in their next lives.