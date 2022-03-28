His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of “210” inmates who are serving their sentences in the management of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah. On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’s generosity of pardoning the convicts. The families of the convicts, their families and their children on these blessed days, hoping that this grace will bring goodness to the souls of the released, and a way to benefit from the lessons of their experience, and to return to society as righteous individuals who contribute to enhancing its security and stability, and participating in the march of its comprehensive renaissance adopted by our wise leadership.



