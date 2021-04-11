His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, praised the great role played by the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in preserving the history of the state and organizing the registration of citizens and residents’ data, in a way that documents the genealogy, history, and legal status of residents and visitors.

This came during his speech delivered this morning at the opening of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs building in the Muzaira’a area in the Rahmaniyah suburb in Sharjah, indicating the contribution of the Public Administration through information and data in helping the government to make decisions and know the conditions of people, which contributes to providing services to citizens And their families.

His Highness praised the steps that had been previously initiated by the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in presenting a study on job replacement according to gradual steps in order to maintain balance and not prejudice the work and tasks assigned to employees.

His Highness praised the easy services provided by the administration to customers, calling on them to continue to develop services and facilitate them for all visitors. His Highness also thanked all federal and local authorities that contributed to the completion of the building and in support of the work of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah.

Upon his arrival, His Highness had preferred to remove the traditional curtain to mark the official opening of the building, which has a total area of ​​18,600 square meters, and then wandered around the building and recognized its most prominent halls, departments and facilities.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on the main reception hall, which is characterized by its vastness, which helps to receive all customers smoothly and conveniently, and the building includes 100 tables to receive customers and conduct their transactions according to the best and fastest procedures.

His Highness was acquainted with the most prominent services provided to customers, which vary between residency services, foreigners affairs, identity and nationality services, which are provided in accordance with high-quality standards that provide easy and advanced service to customers.

His Highness viewed the building’s theater, which is designed with the latest technical and logistical equipment and techniques and has a capacity of 385 people to receive events, conferences, lectures and other activities.

The building includes a number of meeting rooms that were allocated to each department separately and were designed with the latest equipment and complete privacy for each hall, in addition to training rooms for employees, and a mosque that can accommodate 170 worshipers.

The building also includes a balcony overlooking the waiting hall and a lounge in the middle of the building, a nursery for the children of working mothers in the building supervised by a number of specialists, a gymnasium equipped with the latest training equipment, and a clinic for the public of emergency dealers supervised by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

The building was designed according to the latest systems that support the preservation of the environment and achieve sustainability through the use of equipment and components that conserve energy and give a greater life span for the building.

Brigadier Aref Muhammad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, in a speech gave his highest thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his kindness in opening the new building, his great and permanent support for all activities and roles of the Public Administration and his sound directives that contribute to the development of government work.

Al Shamsi gave an overview of the building and the most prominent departments, sections and work mechanisms that the administration follows to provide high-quality services with short periods of time and easy procedures.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah watched a visual film about the design of the building, the facilities it contained, and the systems used in its construction and operation. The opening ceremony of the building was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and a number One of the executives of the General Departments of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the Emirates.